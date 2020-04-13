Two more surrounding area COVID-19 deaths, over 120 Valley cases

HARRISBURG – More COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Columbia and Dauphin counties, while the Valley has over 120 positive cases. In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health a third death in Columbia County with 113 cases, and a fourth death in Dauphin County with 240 cases. 17 new deaths were reported in PA, with the statewide total over 520.

Overall, Pennsylvania has over 1,300 new cases, bringing its total to over 24,000. Here in the Valley, Northumberland County has reached 40 cases, Montour has 39, Snyder has 23 with one death, and Union has 21.

In other surrounding counties, Lycoming has 28 cases and Juniata has 39.

There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.