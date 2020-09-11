HARRISBURG – Two more Northumberland County COVID-19 deaths are being reported, there are 19 new cases in The Valley, and there are over 1,000 new statewide cases.

In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health said there are two more deaths confirmed in Northumberland County, that brings the number of deaths in the county to 43. The death toll among seven county long-term care facilities remains at 39.

As for positive coronavirus tests, there were seven new Northumberland County cases, bringing the county’s total to 784 people testing positive since the start of the pandemic. Snyder, Union, and Montour counties each have four new cases. Snyder is up to 197 overall and three deaths, Union is up to 420 and six deaths, and Montour is up to 158 overall and five deaths.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville remains with nine patients, Geisinger Shamokin remains with six, and Evangelical Community Hospital is down to five patients. There remain no patients on ventilators.

Statewide, 1,008 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 142,000, of which 82% have recovered. 17 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,800.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Centre County is reporting an increase of 137 cases. In 19-24-year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September. There are 1,652,028 people who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 10,009 of the total cases are among health care workers.