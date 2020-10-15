Two more Northumberland County COVID-19 deaths, now 92

HARRISBURG – Two more Northumberland County COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the state, and there are 28 new coronavirus Valley cases. In its daily update Thursday , the state Department of Health said Northumberland County has reached 92 deaths, and there are six new cases of the disease, that puts the county’s case total since the start of the pandemic to 1,302.

Union County has 18 new cases at 637 overall and seven deaths. There are now 23 active inmate cases and 12 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary. The Lewisburg pen has with four active inmate cases. Montour County has three new cases at 254 overall and five deaths, and Snyder has one new case at 434 overall and 12 deaths.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg recorded its third straight report without any new cases, including five of its last seven reports without new cases. Bloomsburg’s total is 360 students and three staff. Susquehanna has nine total cases, two of those are active. Bucknell remains with no active cases and 19 total.

Statewide, 1,598 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 177,000, with an 80% recovery rate. There are also 21 new deaths confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,400.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 393 total resident cases, 128 total staff cases and 81 deaths (no changes Thursday); Mountain View Coal Township has 10 active cases -2 among residents, 8 among staff, with 260 total cases (no changes Thursday)

In a Snyder County facility – 81 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and nine deaths (no changes Thursday)

In a Montour County facility – 59 total resident cases (an increase of one Thursday), 17 total staff cases and one death reported Wednesday; there’s also 81 active Grandview cases (updated Thursday) – 11 employees, 70 residents (137 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 19 total resident cases (an increase of one Thursday), nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville –a decrease of two patients…28 patients, four on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin –a decrease of one patient…10 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator (no changes Thursday)

The Department of Health released additional information; In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in October. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 117 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

Statewide, there are 2,089,197 patients who have tested negative to date. Approximately 11,516 of total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.