Two more Northumberland County COVID-19 deaths, 8 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – The Valley’s daily COVID-19 increases are back in the single digits, but two more deaths have been confirmed in Northumberland County. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new Northumberland County cases at 526 since the pandemic, and now 17 total deaths. Among five county long-term care facilities, there are 134 resident cases since the pandemic, along with 25 overall employee cases and 13 deaths – that doesn’t include any new increases at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Three new cases have been confirmed in Union and Snyder counties, now at 279 and 116, respectively, and two deaths each. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has also reported three new COVID-19 cases at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary – that makes 21 active inmate cases and two staff cases, for a total of 55 since the recent outbreak there.

Montour County does not have any new cases, staying at 106 overall and three deaths.

Statewide, 829 new cases have been confirmed, with the state total still over 122,000, of which 78% have recovered. 36 new deaths have been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,400. Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 147 cases. 19-24-year-old cases in north central PA are at approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 8 percent of cases so far in August. There are 1,304,739 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.