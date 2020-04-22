Two more mask distributions this weekend

SUNBURY — Valley residents will have more opportunities to get a free cloth mask this weekend.

In a release, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way says it will be hosting two distributions this weekend, both from 12-2 p.m.

The first will take place Saturday at the Brady Fire Department in Ranshaw.

Sunday, masks will be distributed at the Silver Moon Parking lot near Lewisburg…the United Way is working with Union County EMA on traffic flow at that giveaway. In that case, traffic must enter from Zeigler Road and flow southbound.

Both distributions will be drive-through style and will not start before 12 p.m. Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety. Anyone interested in making or donating masks can email the United Way at [email protected].