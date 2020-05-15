Two more deaths in The Valley are attributed to COVID-19

UNDATED – Two more people from our Valley have died from COVID-19. The State Department of Health said one resident of Snyder County, and one resident of Montour County, died from coronavirus. No further details or identifying information is out on the two local residents.

Overall, Montour County has the same number of people who have tested positive, and now their county has one death reported. Snyder County has the same number of cases of people who tested positive, but now has two deaths reported.

Northumberland County saw their number of positive tests go up from 132 to 136. Union County now has 44 people who tested positive, and they did have one previous death reported.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported 989 more positives tests for a total of 60,622. Statewide, 134 new deaths were reported for a total of 4,342.

Some other hospital information: Evangelical Community Hospital reported today, they have been authorized to do in-house antibody testing. That test helps determine if a person has been previously exposed to the disease and has developed antibodies. The deployment of the anti-body testing is still being determined at Evangelical. Geisinger says it is using 8 ventilators at this time for COVID-91 patients.