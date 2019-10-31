PSP: Two Middleburg teens steal gun, ammo, names withheld

KREAMER – Two Middleburg teenagers were arrested after stealing a gun and amunition from a Kreamer area home. Selinsgrove state police tell us Thursday the incident occurred sometime between October 11 and 25 at a home along Freeburg Road in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.

Selinsgrove troopers say 15 and 16-year-old males stole a 9mm gun worth $250, as well as other amunition with a total value of $60. Troopers say they were able to locate the firearm and charges were filed. The alleged gun thieves’ names aren’t being disclosed because of their age.