Two men assault and rob pizza delivery man

MILTON – Two men are being sought by Milton Borough Police after robbing and assaulting a pizza delivery man in the borough. The incident occurred Saturday around 9:30 p.m. in the area of the Milton Municipal parking lot. WNEP and The Daily Item say the suspects are 22-year-old Nickolas Trotter of Milton and 21-year-old Eric Wilt of Berks County.

The media reports say the victim told officers he was placed in a choke hold after getting out of his vehicle from a delivery. The victim also told police Trotter was choking and punching him in the head and face. Trotter also allegedly demanded money and threatened to kill the victim and stole $80 from the victim.

Trotter faces felony robbery and misdemeanor charges of strangulation. Wilt faces felony robbery and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property. Anyone with information is asked to call Central Susquehanna Regional 911.