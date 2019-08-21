Two men arraigned after Middleburg, Beavertown burglaries

MIDDLEBURG – Two men have been arraigned after a series of burglaries last winter in Snyder County. Middleburg Police tell us 21-year-old Wayne Conroy Jr. of Montandon and 19-year-old Tyler Bickhart of Winfield were arraigned in magistrate’s court Tuesday.

Middleburg officers tell us both suspects are charged with first-degree felony conspiracy, 30 counts each of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, defiant trespass, and many other charges. Bail for Conroy Jr. and Bickhart was set at $50,000 unsecured, with supervised bail being overseen by the Snyder County Probation Department.

A male juvenile was also involved and will be referred to Snyder County Juvenile Court. The incidents were first reported December 21 when several Middleburg homes reported break-ins of garages and damage to several properties. Then December 26, Beavertown residents reported the actors entered nine homes or garages and theft from 25 vehicles, plus property damage.

Both suspects were initially captured in the Lewisburg area after Buffalo Valley Regional Police picked up the two January 12. Police say Bickhart admitted to being involved in the Snyder County crimes.