Two local mayors urge bell ringing to honor ‘frontline’ workers

SUNBURY— Two Valley mayors are asking local residents and churches to ring bells in solidarity of people on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan issued proclamations Friday in support of “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day,” an initiative of the Pennsylvania State Mayor’s Association. They are asking state residents and churches to ring bells on Sunday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m.

The bell ringing is to recognize and honor first responders, health care workers, and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies, and other life sustaining business. Those who ring bells that day are asked to do it for three minutes, one minute for each of those three groups of workers.