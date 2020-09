HARRISBURG– Both Snyder and Northumberland Counties have been added to the state’s COVID watch list. Governor Wolf’s administration said Monday that seven counties bear watching for the coronavirus because at least five percent of those tested were positive for COVID-19.

Northumberland County had a rate of 8.3 percent while Snyder had a rate of 5.2 percent. Last week, there were ten counties to watch. Two dropped off the list, but two more, Snyder and Northumberland, were added.