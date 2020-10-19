Two local counties are in the substantial level of transmission

HARRISBURG– Pennsylvania’s positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and 21 counties, including two in our area, are on the watchlist. At the state health department briefing today, it was announced that Montour County is on the watch list as they have hit five percent of those being tested are positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, Montour and Union County are two of eleven counties that are now in the substantial level of community transmission. The state health and education departments will talk with local school districts to discuss implications of these higher rates of transmission. Districts with substantial transmission are recommended to consider remote learning. Northumberland and Snyder Counties remain on the moderate level of transmission list.