Two inmates are charged with possession of a weapon at USP Lewisburg

WILLIAMSPORT – More charges against two Lewisburg Penitentiary inmates. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced this week two federal inmates have been indicted for weapons possession.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, 36-year old-Jermaine Ray was found in possession of a homemade knife in August 22 of last year. He also said 36-year-old Tony Knott was found in possession of a homemade weapon as well. The defendants are facing a maximum of ten years of additional incarceration and a $250,000 fine.