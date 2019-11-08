Two injured after Route 35 crash

SELINSGROVE – An update from a two-vehicle crash on Route 35 earlier this week that closed the road for some time.

Selinsgrove state police tell us two people were injured, including one person who received serious injuries. The crash occurred Monday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 35 and Wedgewood Drive.

Troopers tell us 65-year-old John Haines of Mount Pleasant Mills was traveling south on Route 35 toward the intersection. 69-year-old Gary Charette of Williamsport was traveling north toward the intersection as well.

Troopers say both cars collided when Haines turned left in front of Charette. Troopers say Haines was not wearing a seatbelt, but Charette was, his vehicle ended up on its side. Haines suffered serious injuries and was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says he is in fair condition.

A passenger in Charette’s vehicle, 45-year-old Teresa Smith, suffered minor injuries; there was no other medical update. Troopers say Haines was cited with a traffic violation.