Two injured after crash in Snyder County

MONROE TWP – Two people were injured after a crash in Snyder County Wednesday that sent two vehicles into a field.

Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Penns Drive and Mill Road in Monroe Township just before 7 a.m. Selinsgrove troopers say the truck of Charles Volchansky of Winfield collided with the SUV of Brad Feese of Catawissa.

After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in a nearby field. Troopers say both drivers were injured, but only Volchansky was taken to Geisinger. A medical update was not available for Volchansky.