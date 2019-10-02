Two hospitalized after Routes 11-15 crash

SHAMOKIN DAM – Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash along Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam Monday evening. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. along Routes 11-15 south at the intersection with Eighth Avenue.

Troopers say 22-year-old Oceana Scholl of New Columbia was traveling north when 76-year-old Rubyanne Burt of Coal Township pulled from the left turn lane in the opposite direction into the northbound lane. Scholl’s vehicle then struck Burt’s vehicle in the front area.

Burt was wearing a seat belt and taken to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for treatment of a possible injury. Scholl was not wearing a seat belt and taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Troopers say Burt was cited with a traffic violation.