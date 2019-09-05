Two hospitalized after Route 11 crash

MONROE TWP – There were long lines on Route 11 between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam Tuesday afternoon, and now state police are out with what happened. They say two people were sent to the hospital in the crash that happened on the busy Route 147 south detour around Northumberland.

The road was closed for an hour starting around 4 p.m. Tuesday and traffic backed up throughout Northumberland. The accident happened on Route 11 just south of the former Tedd’s Landing area.

Selinsgrove troopers say the two drivers, 51-year-old Todd James of Selinsgrove and 37-year-old Mandy Mahaffey of Sunbury were driving on Route 11 south. Troopers say James rear-ended Mahaffey’s vehicle.

State police say two passengers, unidentified 11 and 13 year-old girls, were taken to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for treatment of possible injuries. There are no medical updates. Both drivers were not injured. Troopers say James was cited with a traffic violation.