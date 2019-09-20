Two drug busts conducted by Watsontown Police K9 unit

WATSONTOWN – The Watsontown Police Department K9 unit was used to discover two suspected illegal drug stashes this week.

Watsontown officers say the first incident occurred Wednesday when the unit was called to assist Hemlock Township, Columbia County, Police at a traffic stop in Columbia County. Officers say the K9 found multiple types of narcotics and drug paraphernalia located inside a vehicle stopped along Route 254 in Millville. Hemlock Township officers are still investigating that incident.

The K9 then was called to the U.S. Post Office in Watsontown the next day for a report of a suspicious package. Officers say the K9 then found more narcotics in a package. The package was then turned over to the U.S. Postmaster General for further investigation.

Earlier this year, we told you police said they were are seeking funding for their new Police K9 Project. In conjunction with the Northumberland/ Montour County Drug Task Force, the dog ‘Mariska’ came from a non-profit that provides rescue dogs for narcotics detection. They were seeking funding through state and federal grants and the local community. Contributions can be sent to the Police K9 Project at Watsontown Police Department.