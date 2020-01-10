Two Die in Helicopter Crash: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 1/10/20

MECHANICSBURG – Authorities say two people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed into the backyard of a Pennsylvania residence. Authorities in Cumberland County say no one on the ground was injured in the Thursday night crash. Further details regarding the identities of the people killed and the origin of the helicopter weren’t immediately released. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were to investigate the crash near Mechanicsburg.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman who gave birth to a boy she carried inside a transplanted womb says the experimental procedure delivered a “miracle.” Jennifer Gobrecht and her husband, Drew Gobrecht, appeared Thursday at a news conference in Philadelphia.

Their child, Benjamin, was the first baby born as part of Penn Medicine’s 2-year-old uterine transplant trial and the eighth baby in the United States to be born to the recipient of a uterus transplant. Jennifer Gobrecht underwent a 10-hour transplant procedure in 2018. The uterus came from a deceased donor. She says, “Benjamin is truly a miracle, and we feel beyond lucky to have him.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police are providing guidance to gun dealers about how to perform background checks for selling partially manufactured gun frames that can be readily converted into firearms. The police agency told dealers Thursday they must call the background check system now and can’t simply use the online system.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro last month issued a legal opinion that the 80% receivers, also known as unassembled “ghost guns,” are firearms under state law. A lawyer for plaintiffs suing to challenge the policy says it’s not clear what qualifies as a partially manufactured frame or receiver. He says that’s a particular problem because of the potential criminal penalties for violations.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The NFL’s chief medical officer called Carson Wentz “heroic” for reporting his concussion during Philadelphia’s playoff loss and disputed the notion the league’s system failed the Eagles quarterback. Dr. Allen Sills praised Wentz “for setting the example” the league wants all players to follow.

Wentz was injured when Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney hit him helmet-to-helmet from behind in the first quarter of a 17-9 playoff loss. Wentz stayed in and threw a couple passes before reporting symptoms on the sideline. He was examined in the medical tent and went to the locker room for further evaluation after failing the concussion protocol.

UNDATED (AP) — Bill Cosby is appealing a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. The brief filed Thursday with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court focuses on four key trial issues. They include the judge’s decision to let five other accusers testify and to send Cosby to trial despite a prosecutor’s earlier promise not to charge him. The 82-year-old comedian is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at a maximum-security state prison near Philadelphia. He calls the encounter consensual. But a jury in April 2018 convicted him on all three felony counts in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is celebrating the killing of Iran’s Quds Force commander and is mocking Democrats for wanting advance notice of military operations. Trump is holding his first campaign rally since the fatal drone strike he ordered against Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Trump says he took “bold and decisive action” to save American lives and is claiming that Soleimani was looking very seriously at further attacks on U.S. embassies beyond Baghdad. Pres. Trump says that, “If you dare to threaten our citizens, you do so at your grave peril.” Trump is also mocking Democrats for criticizing his decision to kill Soleimani, and says he didn’t have time to give a heads-up call to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, alleging “she isn’t operating with a full deck.”

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Reigniting a constitutional debate over war powers, the Democratic-controlled House has approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. The war powers resolution is not binding on Trump and would not require his signature.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insists it “has real teeth” because “it is a statement of the Congress of the United States.” The House approved the measure, 224-194, with just three Republicans voting in support. Eight Democrats were opposed. The White House called the resolution “ridiculous” and “completely misguided.”

NEW YORK (AP) – Here’s a point to ponder: To what extent is Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson responsible for President Donald Trump stepping away from a potential war with Iran? The influential prime-time host did not back the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Shortly after missiles flew Tuesday in the Iranian counter-attack, Carlson hosted a show that mixed news coverage with implicit calls for presidential restraint. Sources say the president watched and has been influenced by Carlson’s point of view. Carlson’s attitude also pointed to the difficulty Fox faces in appealing to different strands of conservatism — one that is hawkish and the ‘America first’ contingent.

LONDON (AP) – They are calling it ‘Megxit,’ the prince and Meghan leaving the royal family. The relationship between Britain’s royals and the media has often been awkward, mistrustful — and seemingly inescapable. But now Meghan and Harry want out. After years of tension with the press, the prince and his wife have announced plans to quit their senior royal duties.

They plan to move, seek financial independence and withdraw from regular media scrutiny. The British press was stung by the snub, reacting Thursday with articles, columns and editorials that ranged from disappointment to fury.

PINE KNOT, Ky. (AP) – Drivers traveling along a Kentucky highway didn’t have to check their direct messages to be asked the infamous sexting request: send nudes. An electronic road sign that was hacked early Thursday morning asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot to “send nudes.” Kentucky transportation officials say the sign belongs to a contractor working on the highway. The agency says someone hacked through the password-protected system. It’s unclear how long the request was on the screen. The contractor says their employees were not involved.

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – A movement is growing in North Carolina to prevent the act of so-called “opossum dropping.” The practice involves suspending an opossum in a transparent box on New Year’s Eve and slowly lowering it the ground as people count down to midnight. The Raleigh News & Observer reported that a western North Carolina town had conducted opossum drops for 24 years, but the town of Brasstown in Clay County dropped its last opossum in 2017.

Thursday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 64, Berwick 42

Marian Catholic 82, Lourdes Regional 63

Williams Valley 64, Mahanoy Area 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Halifax 53, Line Mountain 28

Tamaqua 61, Mahanoy Area 46

Towanda 59, Canton 28

Troy 39, North Penn/Liberty 36

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 29 points, Ben Simmons had 19 and the Philadelphia 76ers won without injured center Joel Embiid, beating the Boston Celtics 109-98. Embiid will have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks. He tore the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger Monday night in a victory over Oklahoma City. The Celtics had their own injury scare when Kemba Walker sprained his left thumb. Walker had 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks. He sat out the 76ers’ game Thursday night against Boston. Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half Monday night against Oklahoma City. Embiid’s overlapped his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed. He played most of the game with his finger taped.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch. Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Thursday, one day after he said both coaches were returning. Pederson issued a statement saying he wanted to inform the coaches first. Groh joined the Eagles as wide receivers coach in 2017 when the team won the Super Bowl. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after that season when Frank Reich left to become the head coach at Indianapolis. Walch joined the team in 2018 as assistant receivers coach and was promoted last year.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 109 Boston 98

Final OT Cleveland 115 Detroit 112

Final Minnesota 116 Portland 102

Final Oklahoma City 113 Houston 92

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 Winnipeg 4

Final Florida 5 Vancouver 2

Final Edmonton 4 Montreal 2

Final N-Y Rangers 6 New Jersey 3

Final Tampa Bay 4 Arizona 0

Final St. Louis 5 Buffalo 1

Final Nashville 5 Chicago 2

Final Calgary 2 Minnesota 1

Final Dallas 3 Anaheim 0

Final Los Angeles 5 Vegas 2

Final San Jose 3 Columbus 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Gonzaga 94 San Diego 50

Final (8)Michigan St. 74 Minnesota 58

Final OT (9)Oregon 74 (24)Arizona 73

Final 2OT (19)Michigan 84 Purdue 78

Final (23)Wichita St. 76 (21)Memphis 67

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Washington 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah 9 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Arizona at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado 9 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(6)Butler at Providence 9 p.m.

(12)Maryland at Iowa 7 p.m.

