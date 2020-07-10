UPDATE: Two dead after shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings, suspect in custody

MONROE TOWNSHIP – Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings in Hummels Wharf Friday evening. According to emergency communications, two people were dead upon first responders arrival. The suspect car was stopped nearby by state troopers, and troopers say the suspect is in custody. There is no public threat and identities of those involved are still unknown.

The incident was first reported around 7:50 p.m. in the restaurant parking lot.

Life flight was also called to the scene for at least one other victim and crews shut down Marketplace Boulevard and the surrounding area shortly after crews’ arrival. Troopers say the incident is still under investigation.

During their high speed pursuit to the scene, a trooper cruiser crashed on Routes 11 and 15 at Roosevelt Avenue. Details on that are unknown.