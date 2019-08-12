Two dead after plane crash near Jersey Shore Airport

JERSEY SHORE – Two people are dead after a small plane crash occurred near the Jersey Shore Airport Sunday afternoon. According to media reports, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. just south of the airport, over a tree line at the end of the landing strip. The crash was in Nippenose Township, Lycoming County.

A local public safety director told reporters on scene both the pilot and the passenger were found dead upon first responders’ arrival. No names have been released as families are still being notified.

One investigator with the FAA has been at the scene so far. According to reports, officials say there was no radio communication from the plane in the form of a call for help. An investigation continues.