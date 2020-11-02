Two Day Totals: 62 new Valley, 4,000 state COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG – 62 new COVID-19 cases have been report in The Valley over the last two days, and there nearly 4,000 new statewide cases.

In its daily update Monday, which also includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 30 new Northumberland County cases, bringing the county 1,615 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. There have been 112 deaths attributed to the disease in Northumberland County.

Union County has 20 new cases reaching 746 overall and 11 deaths, Snyder has nine new cases at 514 overall and 18 deaths, and Montour has three new cases at 312 overall and 11 deaths. All counties are listed in the ‘moderate’ category of community spread, meaning they don’t have ‘low’ or ‘substantial’ amounts community spread of the disease.

At Valley prisons, there are 108 active SCI Coal Township cases – 102 among inmates and six among staff. There are six active inmate and 13 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary, and four active inmate and two active staff cases at the Lewisburg pen.

At Valley universities, Bucknell is up to 31 total cases – 25 among students, six among staff – 10 of those still active. Bloomsburg has reported a new student case, now at 363 total, and four total staff cases. Susquehanna remains with no active cases and 14 total.

Statewide, the two-day total was 3,969 new cases, pushing the statewide total to over 211,000, of which 76% have recovered. 11 new deaths were also confirmed the last two days and the state death toll is over 8,800.

At Valley hospitals, updated Monday:

Geisinger Danville – three more on ventilators…16 patients, five on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – a decrease of two patients…two coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – no changes…two coronavirus patients

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 9 Northumberland County facilities – 397 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases and 97 deaths (no changes Monday); Mountain View Coal Township has 2 active cases -0 among residents, 2 among staff, with 267 total cases (no changes Monday)

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 12 deaths (no changes Monday)

In a Montour County facility – 80 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and five deaths (no changes Monday); there’s also 20 active Grandview cases – 1 employee, 19 residents (updated Monday) (177 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 28 total resident cases, nine total staff cases, and two deaths (no changes Monday)

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in October. There are 2,338,664 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 12,527 of total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.