Five new Valley deaths, over 2,300 new statewide cases

HARRISBURG – Over the last two days, there are five new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the Valley, along with 40 new cases, and over 2,300 new statewide cases.

In its daily update Monday, which also includes Sunday, the state Department of Health said there were three new Snyder County deaths; a total of 15 people have died in the county since the pandemic began. Snyder also has six more people who have tested positive for coronavirus, reaching 446 since the start of the pandemic.

Two more deaths are reported in Northumberland County, the county is at 99 deaths total, along with 19 new positive tests – three of those in long-term care facilities. The county’s case total is now 1,346. Montour County has five new cases at 276 overall and seven deaths.

Union County has 10 new cases, one in a nursing home at 646 overall and seven deaths. There are 25 active inmate cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary and 12 active staff cases. There are four active inmate cases and one active staff case at the Lewisburg pen.

At Valley universities, Susquehanna now has 14 total cases, including seven active. Bloomsburg has its fourth straight report of no new student cases, but did confirm one new staff case – Bloomsburg remains with 360 total student cases and four staff cases. Bucknell remains with no active cases, 19 total.

Statewide, 2,372 cases have been confirmed over the last two days, bringing the statewide total to over 183,000, of which 80% have recovered. 34 new deaths were also confirmed over the last two days, bringing the state death toll over 8,500.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 396 total resident cases (an increase of three the last two days), 128 total staff cases and 85 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -2 among residents, 3 among staff, with 264 total cases (updated Monday)

In a Snyder County facility – 82 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and nine deaths (no changes Monday)

In a Montour County facility – 71 total resident cases (an increase of seven the last two days), 18 total staff cases (an increase of one the last two days) and one death; there’s also 80 active Grandview cases (updated Monday) – 10 employees, 70 residents (160 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 20 total resident cases, (an increase of one the last two days) nine total staff cases.

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville –a decrease of six patients the last two days…18 patients are hospitalized now, nine on ventilators (increase of five the last two days)

Geisinger Shamokin – a decrease of three patients the last two days…7 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator (no changes Monday)

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in October. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases.

There are 2,143,966 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 11,697 of total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.