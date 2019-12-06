Two county prison inmates facing criminal charges

COAL TOWNSHIP – Two Northumberland County Prison inmates have been charged after a pair of incidents took place in the jail.

County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us 31-year-old Brett Landau was charged with simple assault and harassment. This stemming from a November 2 incident when Landau launched a planned and unprovoked attack on another inmate, injuring that inmate.

Also, the DA says 27-year-old Kyle McDaniel was charged with simple assault, strangulation, and harassment stemming from an unprovoked attack on another inmate November 27. All charges were filed in local magistrate’s court.