Two charges for a Snyder County woman after two incidents

SELINSGROVE— Selinsgrove State Police arrested a Snyder County woman and charged her with two offenses after two incidents earlier this month. Troopers say 37-year-old Miranda Rice of Selinsgrove was not to be at a Penn Township home due to a Protection from Abuse order. But, she went there on May 4 around 4:30 a.m., kicked in the front door and woke up the two victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man.

Rice damaged some items in the house and stole a cell phone. Then, she went outside and rammed her vehicle in the victim’s car, causing substantial damage. She was charged with a PFA violation, burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. She was arraigned and jailed in the Snyder County Prison.

Later that day, troopers were called to the jail around 11:00 a.m. for a report of drug paraphernalia contraband. Following an investigation, they again arrested Rice. She was charged then with a felony for the prison incident.