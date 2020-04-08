Two charged for trespassing on Centralia Graffiti Highway

CENTRALIA – Two people are each facing trespassing charges and a fine over $300 after trespassing on the famous ‘Graffiti Highway’in Centralia. Court papers say 19-year-old Matthew Heiser of Lancaster County and Marjorie Sabol of Luzerne County were cited with criminal trespass and simple trespass charges by Bloomsburg state troopers…Heiser faces two counts and Sabol faces one count. Charges were filed in Catawissa District Court.

The owner of the old Route 61 highway in southern Columbia County recently closed the landmark due to continued mischief and an increase of visitors.