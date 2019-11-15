Two charged after sleeping in tent with 1-year-old in cold weather

SUNBURY – Two people, including the mother of the late Korbin Rager, face felony child endangerment charges after being found in a tent with a young child in cold weather.

The Daily Item reports 35-year-old Angela Clark and 41-year-old Jamie Giffin were found with their 1-year-old child in a wooded area in Sunbury with two tents in 28-degree temperatures.

The Daily Item says Clark claims to be homeless.

The child was wrapped in blankets sleeping. Sunbury Police tell The Daily Item the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation, then released to family members. Northumberland County Children and Youth Services was also called.

According to The Daily Item, police also discovered a bottle of urine, feces on the ground, clothing hanging from a tree, and drug paraphernalia.

Clark already pleaded guilty in 2015 to two counts of child endangerment for her alleged role in the death of Rager in the care of the late and convicted Victor Hare. Clark and Griffin will now appear in district court.