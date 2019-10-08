Two charged after Freeburg domestic incident

FREEBURG – Both combatants are facing charges after a violent domestic incident at a Freeburg home. Selinsgrove state police are telling us today about the incident last month, they say the incident occurred September 25 just after 11 p.m.

Troopers say 38-year-old Jamie Drum of Freeburg bit 42-year-old Timothy Foreman in the arm and struck him in the face multiple times. Troopers say Foreman also struck Drum in the face. Drum was arrested and arraigned in district court, receiving $500,000 unsecured bail. Foreman was cited with harassment and his charges were also filed in district court.