Two arrested, one flees after drug pursuit in Coal Twp

COAL TOWNSHIP – Two people have been arrested on drug charges and other counts,

and state troopers are still looking for another person…this after a high speed pursuit in Coal Township, Northumberland County two weeks ago.

Stonington state police tell us the incident started last Friday along West Spruce Street and South Cedar Street in the township. They say they tried to stop a car because of vehicle violations, when the car sped off. The vehicle then stopped in the 1300 block of West Spruce Street and the driver fled on foot and got away.

Troopers say they did arrest two passengers, 20-year-old Alexis McKown and 26-year-old Devon Fleming. Drugs and cash were seized, and charges against both passengers were filed in magistrate’s court.

The vehicle was seized, and the investigation is ongoing. Troopers say they are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Stonington Troopers.