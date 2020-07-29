Two arrested, meth valued at $3,000 seized in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Two Perry County residents were picked up in Snyder County Tuesday, one of them will be charged with possession of methamphetamine, and both were turned over to other law enforcement authorities because of outstanding arrest warrants.

Shamokin Dam Police say 34-year-old Jeremy Orwin and 32-year-old Lindsi Shenck, both of Millerstown were staying at a hotel. Officers and the Snyder County Probation Department picked up Orwin for a probation violation. Shenck was wanted by Newport state police for a DUI charge, and she was turned over to troopers for arraignment.

Officers say they found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, which they say has a street value of $3,000. There were also numerous packaging materials and scales found in the room. Shamokin Dam officers Orwin will face charges related to the meth.