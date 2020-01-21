Two arrested after Kohl’s theft, police chase

MONROE TWP – Two Shamokin women were arrested after stealing from the Kohl’s Department store, then fled the scene before being stopped by troopers. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred Sunday just before noon. Selinsgrove troopers tell us 50-year-old Shari Weaver and 30-year-old Sarah Karpinski stole nearly $80 worth of items, passed all points of sale prior to being confronted by Kohl’s Loss Prevention.

They then fled by vehicle before being stopped by troopers, who later discovered the stolen merchandise. Weaver was arraigned in district court and released on a non-monetary bail. Karpinski received misdemeanor charges in district court.