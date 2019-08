COAL TOWNSHIP – Two people were arrested after drug packages were found at SCI Coal Township last month. In a news release, Stonington State Police say the incident occurred sometime between July 7 and 15.

Troopers say their investigation revealed 38-year-old Nancy Minnick of Philadelphia brought the packages into SCI Coal Township. They were intended for 36-year-old John Minnick of Coal Township, who is a prisoner there. Charges have been filed in district court.