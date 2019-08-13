UPDATE: One firefighter suffered minor injury from Mount Carmel fire

MOUNT CARMEL – One firefighter suffered a minor injury after over a dozen volunteer fire crews from Northumberland and Schulykill Counties responded to a two-alarm house fire in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County Communications says the fire was first reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.

Emergency responders tell us two homes were involved. Pictures of the fire show heavy flames and smoke upon firefighters arrival. No other injuries were reported and everyone got out safely as the blaze broke out. Fire crews put out the fire around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency responders tell us at least two people are displaced. A state fire marshal has been requested to the scene.