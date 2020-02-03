Two-alarm fire reported in Shamokin, some roads closed

SHAMOKIN – Over a dozen emergency crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Shamokin, which has caused some road closures. Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire was first reported at 1 p.m. Monday on West Chestnut Street, and quickly went to a second alarm. County communications says crews are still working to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported.

County communications says parts of West Chestnut, Market, and Second Streets in Shamokin are closed as crews battle the blaze. We’re working to gather more details.