Out of control fire destroys home in Kulpmont, occupant in hospital

WKOK Staff | August 25, 2019 |

KULPMONT – A two alarm fire was reported Sunday morning in Kulpmont. Northumberland County Communications tells us, the fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at a home on Pine Street.  Firefighters responded to 520 Pine Street to find the home engulfed in flames.

911 reported, the homeowner, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.  Crews were on the scene until about 6:00 a.m. bringing that fire under control.  Fire companies from Kulpmont, Shamokin, Coal Township, Atlas, Mount Carmel, Elysburg and Strong were all called in for this morning’s fire.

