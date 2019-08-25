Out of control fire destroys home in Kulpmont, occupant in hospital

KULPMONT – A two alarm fire was reported Sunday morning in Kulpmont. Northumberland County Communications tells us, the fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at a home on Pine Street. Firefighters responded to 520 Pine Street to find the home engulfed in flames.

911 reported, the homeowner, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Crews were on the scene until about 6:00 a.m. bringing that fire under control. Fire companies from Kulpmont, Shamokin, Coal Township, Atlas, Mount Carmel, Elysburg and Strong were all called in for this morning’s fire.