Two alarm fire in Coal Township and an early morning fire in Jordan Township

COAL TOWNSHIP — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Coal Township Sunday night and are on the scene of a fire in Jordan Township Monday morning.

The fire in Coal Township started around 8 p.m. at 1466 Pulaski Avenue. Two neighboring homes were also damaged according to Northumberland County emergency dispatchers. Crews were on the scene until 12:20 Monday morning to bring that blaze under control and are now investigating. More than 50 firefighters from Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties responded. No injuries were reported and it’s not yet known what caused that fire.

Firefighters were also called to a fire at 3:10 this morning in Jordan Township, Northumberland County. Emergency dispatchers say the fire is at a home on Raupstal Road. Multiple volunteer firefighters remained on the scene at 5:30 a.m. We will update you on this story when more information is available.