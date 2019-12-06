CSR 9-1-1: Two-alarm fire damages Union County home

LEWISBURG – Volunteer fire crews were sent to a Union County home after a two-alarm house fire was reported Friday afternoon. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported just after 1 p.m. at a home along 4361 Old Turnpike Road, which is Route 45 in the Lewisburg area.

Reports on the firewire say heavy smoke is still present, but the fire has been extinguished. Volunteer crews from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, and New Berlin are on scene. Route 45 is temporarily blocked at this time. We’re working to gather more details.