Turtle Smuggling, Cuomo Apology: AP PA Headlines, Many, Many Scores

AP PA Headlines 10/12/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Chinese man who authorities say helped smuggle nearly 80 endangered box turtles out of the U.S. while attending a Pennsylvania college has been sentenced to a year in prison. Haixi Sheng was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty last year to smuggling goods from the United States. Authorities say 21-year-old Sheng was living in State College and studying at Penn State University in November 2017 when he participated in a China-based smuggling ring.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Clancy said the same ring has operated elsewhere in the U.S., shipping the endangered turtles to wealthy collectors in China. He estimated Sheng’s five shipments were worth roughly $200,000. The Patriot-News reports Sheng’s lawyer told the judge that his client, who he called “hardworking, but naive,” played a minor role and was pressured into smuggling.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A toy fox terrier that disappeared from its family’s south Florida home in 2007 was found this week over a thousand miles away in Pittsburgh. Humane Animal Rescue says the 14-year-old named Dutchess was found hungry, shivering and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed on Monday. The property owner took the dog to a Humane Animal Rescue location.

There staffers were able to locate a microchip and trace the dog back to its owners in Boca Raton, Florida. The dog’s owner Katheryn Strang drove to all the way to Pittsburgh for an emotional reunion with Dutchess on Friday. Strang says she couldn’t believe it when she got the call. She’d been paying the monthly fee on the microchip every year in the hopes she’d find Dutchess again.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two men opened fire on a group of gamblers playing a dice game in the courtyard of a Philadelphia apartment complex, leaving five people wounded. The shooting occurred just before midnight Thursday. Authorities say two men arrived at the scene in a car, then got out and started shooting at the group.

Someone in the courtyard apparently returned fire, with at least 17 shots being fired overall. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The two men fled the scene in their car and remained at large Friday. The victims, aged 19 to 57, were being treated at hospitals for injuries that included gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo is apologizing for a remark at the top of a CNN town hall on LGBTQ issues that angered some members of the community and their supporters. When Sen. Kamala Harris took the stage Thursday and told Cuomo that her personal pronouns were “she, her and hers,” Cuomo answered “mine, too.”

He was swiftly criticized for appearing to make fun of the practice. Cuomo tweeted after the town hall that he shouldn’t have said it. He wrote that he was an ally of the LGBTQ community and is committed to equality. The televised forum featuring the Democratic presidential candidates was held in Los Angeles.

ATLANTA (AP) — An author’s second appearance at a Georgia university was cancelled after a few students burned copies of her book following an angry exchange during her first talk, which focused on diversity. Jennine Capo Crucet spoke Wednesday at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. Freshmen were assigned to read her novel “Make Your Home Among Strangers,” which deals in part with a young Cuban-American woman’s struggle to adapt when she enrolls at an elite northeastern college.

The assigning of a book for all freshmen to read and discuss is a common feature at many colleges. In a statement Friday , Crucet said she was asked to give a talk on diversity and the college experience, saying she read from an essay on that subject in her recently published collection “My Time Among the Whites.” The daughter of Cuban refugees, Crucet grew up in south Florida and went on to attend Cornell University.

She later became a professor at the University of Nebraska, and has won acclaim for her short stories and other work. While taking questions, Crucet writes that “a white student questioned whether I had the authority to address issues of race and white privilege on campus.” About 60% of Georgia Southern’s 26,000 students described themselves as white last fall.

NEW YORK (AP) — Shepard Smith, whose newscast on Fox News Channel seemed increasingly an outlier on a network dominated by supporters of President Donald Trump, abruptly quit after signing off his final newscast on Friday. Smith, who had signed a contract extension last spring, said that he had asked the network to let him out of his deal and it had agreed.

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive,” he said. His departure comes one day after Attorney General William Barr met privately with media mogul Rupert Murdoch, founder of Fox News, although Smith’s representatives cautioned against conflating the two events.

Trump has been increasingly critical of personalities on Fox News that he views as disloyal. On Thursday, the president cited Smith and Fox analysts Andrew Napolitano and Donna Brazile in a tweet that said, “Fox News doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be.” Asked about it later, Trump said, “Is he leaving? Oh, that’s a shame. Is he leaving because he had bad ratings?”

Smith’s show averaged nearly 1.3 million viewers the last three months, the Nielsen company said. That beats CNN and MSNBC. Fox’s prime-time lineup, with more viewers available, generally gets around 3 million viewers. Neil Cavuto, who anchors the broadcast following Smith’s, looked shocked after his colleague made the announcement. “Whoa,” Cavuto said. “Like you, I’m a little stunned.”

VIENNA (AP) — Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt.

“I’m feeling good,” Kipchoge said. “I’m the first man, I want to inspire many people that no human is limited.” Kipchoge was supported by 36 pacemakers who accompanied him in alternating groups, one of the reasons the IAAF will not ratify the time as a world record. The groups were helped by a pace car with a laser beam, projecting the ideal position on the road.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broacasting Corporation Football Schedule

Saturday

Penn State football, vs. Iowa, on WKOK and WKOK.com 6pm

Bucknell at Colgate on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com 1:30pm

Sunday

NFLFootball on WKOK: 13 – Carolina at Tampa Bay in London – 9:00 am 13 – Pittsburgh at LA Chargers – 7:30 pm

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chargers on 100.9 The Valley 6:20pm

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Viking on Eagle 107 noon

Monday

NFL football on WKOK: Detroit at Green Bay 7:30pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies managing partner John Middleton says he fired manager Gabe Kapler despite resistance from Team President Andy MacPhail and general manager Matt Klentak. Philadelphia’s front office spent weeks deliberating Kapler’s fate before Middleton decided to remove him. Kapler went 161-163 in two seasons. It’s not the first time Middleton has overruled his front office. He was the driving force behind the decision to give Bryce Harper a $330 million, 13-year contract. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing several key players when they visit Minnesota, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox, and running back Darren Sproles. Running back Corey Clement was placed on injured reserve and running back Boston Scott was promoted from the practice squad.

High School Football Scores

Berwick 42, Crestwood 7

Bloomsburg 42, Hughesville 6

Jersey Shore 47, Lewisburg 21

Juniata 49, Halifax 7

Loyalsock 53, Milton 14

Midd-West 34, Athens 32

Montoursville 38, Mifflinburg 0

Mount Carmel 59, South Williamsport 0

Newport 38, Tri-Valley 21

Penns Valley 55, Bishop Carroll 12

Pine Grove 14, Line Mountain 6

Selinsgrove 38, Central Mountain 21

Shamokin 28, Danville 21

Shikellamy 35, Holy Redeemer 7

Southern Columbia 42, Wyoming Area 0

Towanda 35, North Penn-Mansfield 32

Troy 46, Montgomery 3

Upper Dauphin 60, Williams Valley 30

Warrior Run 14, Central Columbia 10

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 2 St. Louis 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Final Detroit 109 Cleveland 105

Final Indiana 105 Chicago 87

Final Boston 100 Orlando 75

Final Philadelphia 100 Charlotte 87

Final Washington 115 New York 99

Final New Orleans 128 Utah 127

Final Milwaukee 118 Dallas 111

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Buffalo 3 Florida 2

Final Anaheim 2 Columbus 1

Final Carolina 5 N-Y Islanders 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Miami 17 (20)Virginia 9

Final (13)Oregon 45 Colorado 3

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Yankees at Houston 8:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Washington at St. Louis 4:08 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn 7:30 a.m.

Phoenix at Portland 8 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton at N-Y Rangers 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa 4 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal 7 p.m.

Florida at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas 10 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(23)Memphis at Temple 12 p.m.

(6)Oklahoma at (11)Texas 12 p.m.

(16)Michigan at Illinois 12 p.m.

South Carolina at (3)Georgia 12 p.m.

Florida St. at (2)Clemson 3:30 p.m.

(25)Cincinnati at Houston 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at (8)Wisconsin 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at (18)Arizona St. 3:30 p.m.

(1)Alabama at (24)Texas A&M 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at (22)Baylor 4 p.m.

Louisville at (19)Wake Forest 7:30 p.m.

(10)Penn St. at (17)Iowa 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at (9)Notre Dame 7:30 p.m.

(15)Utah at Oregon St. 8 p.m.

(7)Florida at (5)LSU 8 p.m.

Hawaii at (14)Boise St. 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved