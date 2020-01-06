Turnpike Wreck Claims Five Lives: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 1/6/20

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Officials in western Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in an early morning crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State police report that around 60 were injured with the victims ranging from 7 to 67 years old. Their conditions are not considered life threatening.

State Police spokesman Stephen Limani described the crash as a “chain-reaction” involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car. The bus was traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey, to Cincinnati, Ohio. The National Transportation Safety Board says it dispatched a team of more than a dozen to investigate. Officials say it’s too early to determine if weather was a factor.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – The Golden Globe for drama best picture goes to “1917.” The epic about a World War I mission from director Sam Mendes that was filmed to look like a single continuous shot took home the biggest trophy of the night Sunday, beating out fellow nominees “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Joker” and “The Two Popes.”

It beat only other drama films, however, as the Golden Globes unlike the Oscars, has a separate category for best musical or comedy film. Mendes won the best director honor earlier Sunday. Renee Zellwegger won the Golden Globe for best actress in a film drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy.” Joaquin Phoenix took the Globe for best actor for playing mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck as he becomes the fabled title super-villain in director Todd Phillips “Joker.”

NEW YORK (AP) — “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” is still on top of the box office in 2020. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Rise of Skywalker” again led the box office with $33.7 million over its third weekend. While it appears unlikely to match the hauls of the trilogy’s previous entries, “Rise of Skywalker” is closing in on $1 billion worldwide. “Frozen 2” on Sunday reached $1.33 billion, making it the highest grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales. The week’s only new release was “The Grudge,” a horror reboot of the 2004 remake. It opened with $11.3 million.

COLOGNE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota couple is celebrating the birth of twins born in different decades. Melissa and Ben Mase, of Cologne, became parents to George and Remi on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively. The Star Tribune reports that George was born at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, while Remi arrived at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The doctors and nurses at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia wore “Happy New Year” party hats and served the couple mocktails after the second birth. The father says there was “quite a bit of hooting and hollering” in the delivery room. The mother and twins are healthy.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Someone in Florida dialed 911 after hearing chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” But the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo. After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared to be repairing a car in his driveway. The Palm Beach Post reports that when the deputies showed up and explained their concerns, the man introduced them to Rambo. He told the officers that he taught Rambo to scream “Let me out!” years ago when Rambo lived in a cage. The incident happened Dec. 29.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An aquarium and engineering firm in Massachusetts are partnering on a project to better protect whales by monitoring them from space. New England Aquarium of Boston and Draper of Cambridge say whale conservation needs new, higher-tech solutions to protect whales from extinction. So, the pair is working together using data from sources such as satellites, sonar and radar. The project, called “Counting Whales From Space,” will focus on developing new technology that uses specially designed algorithms to process all the data they acquire and use it to monitor whales. They’ve committed a combined $1 million to the effort.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score and the Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Wentz lasted two series in his first postseason start before exiting with a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Clowney. Forty-year-old Josh McCown stepped in and became the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. He couldn’t lead Philadelphia into the end zone. The Eagles play on Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, rookie Chris Driedger stopped 31 shots and the Florida Panthers ended an eight-game losing streak on Pittsburgh ice with a 4-1 victory over the Penguins. Brett Connolly scored his 16th of the season for the Panthers, Frank Vatrano had his ninth and Evgenii Dadonov added an empty-netter for his 18th. Florida bounced back from a loss to Buffalo on Saturday by winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since Jan. 20, 2014. Jared McCann scored his 11th for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 31 saves.

