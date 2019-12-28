Turnpike Rates…Going Up Again: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/28/19

HARRISBURG (AP) — It could soon cost more than $50 to drive across Pennsylvania on the nation’s first superhighway. Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will rise for the 12th straight year in January. The 6% hike is part of a 2007 law designed to raise billions for infrastructure improvements and debt service. The cash rate to travel from the Ohio Border to the Delaware River crossing near Levittown will rise to $53.50. The EZ Pass rate will be $38.40. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale fears the toll hikes will lead people to find other routes and further stress the state’s finances. The turnpike opened in 1940.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia are looking for a thief sporting a hat that said “I Believe” as he swiped a tip jar stuffed with $250 on Christmas Day. Yalli Avitan at first thought an employee moved the jar to empty it during the Christmas dinner rush at her family’s Judah Mediterranean Grill. Surveillance video shows a man pretending to read the menu before walking out with the jar. Avitan says it’s about more than the money. She says it hurts that someone stole from workers who could have spent the day with their families. Police are investigating.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. says it discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12. Wawa officials believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that at least six lawsuits seeking class-action status have been filed in federal court in Philadelphia. A Wawa spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation.

NEW YORK (AP) – Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died. He was 79. Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone. But he was vilified and eventually fired after describing a women’s college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”

AURORA, TEXAS (AP) – An Aurora man who made more than 27,000 crosses to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country is retiring. According to The Beacon-News, Greg Zanis came to realize his Crosses for Losses ministry was beginning to take a personal toll on him. Zanis has set up crosses for mass shootings for 23 years. His breaking point reached after learning there were two more victims after the mass shooting outside of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Zanis says its not the end of his ministry, just the end of him doing it. He hopes to pass it on to Lutheran Church Charities of Northbrook, a nonprofit organization that uses dogs to help calm people.

UNDATED (AP) – This year saw the deaths of people who shifted culture through prose, pragmatism and persistence. H. Ross Perot was a self-made billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president. John Singleton was a director who made one of Hollywood’s most memorable debuts with the Oscar-nominated “Boyz N the Hood.” Writer Toni Morrison brought to light stories overshadowed by prejudice. U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings and baseball player Tyler Skaggs also died in 2019, along with entertainers like actress and singer Doris Day, actress Valerie Harper and rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Penn State Nittany Lions football team play Memphis in the Cotton Bowl today. You can hear the game at 10:30am on WKOK and WKOK.com.

The Memphis Tigers have gotten to their first New Year’s Six bowl game with an offense filled with big playmakers. They will get tested in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State’s stingy defense. The American Athletic Conference champion Tigers are representing the Group of Five teams when they play Saturday at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Memphis is 12-1 while averaging nearly 41 points and 481 total yards a game. Penn State from the Big Ten allows only 14 points a game and 2.6 yards per rushing play. This is Penn State’s first Cotton Bowl in 45 years.

Friday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 69, Shikellamy 46

Jersey Shore 54, Sullivan County 43

Shamokin Area 74, Lourdes 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Athens 50, Sayre Area 26

Danville 50, Northwest Area 27

Hughesville 64, Line Mountain 39

