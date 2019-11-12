Turnpike pays for West PA pool: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/12/19

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is about to be the proud owner of a swimming pool. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the turnpike has agreed to pay the town of Monroeville nearly $1 million for its public swimming pool at Bel-Aire park. Motorists won’t be able to take a refreshing dip, though.

The turnpike is planning a major widening project on Interstate 76 between the Irwin and Monroeville exchanges, and the pool will need to go. Monroeville Council approved the sale last month.

The pool opened to the public more than four decades ago. Monroeville residents will still have several other public swimming options.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A dispute between the U.S. Postal Service and the owners of a new apartment building has left more than 100 residents without mail delivery. The post office won’t deliver mail to individual residents of the Bellaire in State College because it considers the privately owned building to be a residence hall for Penn State students. The post office says the building owner is responsible for final delivery of student mail.

David Jones, project manager for the building’s developers, says the post office had previously approved the building’s mailboxes for delivery. He tells the Centre Daily Times that the building doesn’t have enough space for a mail room, and doesn’t have the personnel to sort through residents’ mail. The building, which opened in August, houses students and non-students alike. Residents now have to go to the post office to retrieve their mail.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says if elected he’d like to name a woman to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs for the first time. It’s part of a broader plan he’s unveiling on Veterans Day. The South Bend, Indiana, mayor tells The Associated Press that President Trump has “let veterans down” and the needs of female veterans have been neglected for too long.

The former Navy intelligence officer pointed to concerns of sexual harassment and gaps in access to women’s health. He says a woman leading the VA could help spur cultural changes. Women are the military’s fastest-growing group, comprising about 17% of those enlisted. More broadly, Buttigieg’s plan would boost core VA health care including suicide prevention. Trump wants to steer more veterans to private-sector doctors outside the VA. Buttigieg is unveiling his proposal in Rochester, New Hampshire.

TORONTO (AP) — Don Cherry, Canada’s most polarizing, flamboyant and opinionated hockey commentator, was fired Monday for calling immigrants “you people” in a television rant in which he said new immigrants are not honoring the country’s fallen soldiers. Rogers Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley announced the decision following discussions with the 85-year-old broadcaster. “It has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down,” Yabsley said in a statement. “During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.

“Cherry derided immigrants by saying Saturday night, “You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.” The tradition of wearing poppies in Canada honors the country’s war dead on Remembrance Day, which was observed Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Author Jon Krakauer says he’s grateful that a Utah death-row inmate who killed his brother’s wife and her toddler has died of natural causes and won’t be executed by firing squad in what would have been a circus of an event. Krakauer made the comment Monday, hours after Utah prison officials said 78-year-old Ron Lafferty had died of natural causes.

Krakauer’s 2003 best-selling book “Under the Banner of Heaven” about radical offshoots of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints included Lafferty, who claimed he had received a revelation from God to kill the two because of his sister-in-law’s resistance to his fundamentalist belief in polygamy. Krakauer says he hopes Lafferty’s death brings some closure to the relatives of Brenda Lafferty, who died in 1984 along with her 15-month-old daughter Erica.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Four black women who gained national attention because of the book and movie “Hidden Figures” for groundbreaking NASA work during space-race years will receive special awards from Congress. The Daily Press of Newport News reports President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday the “Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act.”

The act will recognize Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden, as well as the late Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. Johnson is known for calculating trajectories for famous flights by astronauts Alan Shepard and John Glenn. Vaughan became a computer programming expert, while Jackson and Darden were pioneering engineers working at the Langley Research Center in Virginia.

MOSSEL BAY, South Africa (AP) — The makers of a South African gin infused with elephant dung swear their use of the animal’s excrement is no gimmick. The creators of Indlovu Gin, Les and Paula Ansley, stumbled across the idea a year ago after learning that elephants eat a variety of fruits and flowers and yet digest less than a third of it.

“As a consequence, in the elephant dung, you get the most amazing variety of these botanicals,” Les Ansley said during a recent visit to their operations. “Why don’t we let the elephants do the hard work of collecting all these botanicals and we will make gin from it?” he recalled his wife suggesting. Her idea came after a safari during which a wildlife ranger described an elephant’s digestive process.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Here’s some good health news: Cholesterol levels are dropping in the U.S. Researchers examined records of people taking cholesterol-lowering medicine between 2005 and 2016, a few years after a big change in treatment guidelines. They found encouraging declines, suggesting the change may be paying off.

Rather than just basing care on patients’ level of so-called “bad” cholesterol, doctors now are supposed to take into account additional risk factors such as diabetes in urging medication. Sure enough, the study found more diabetics are getting treatment. But researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham caution that other high-risk groups still need more care. And many people don’t know if their cholesterol is a problem.

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A 93-year-old veteran from Virginia is finally getting a diploma, more than 75 years after World War II interrupted his education. James Yarbrough received an honorary high school diploma on Monday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Washington-Henry Elementary School in Mechanicsville.

Yarbrough entered into military service with the U.S. Army in 1943, during his senior year in high school, and before he was able to graduate. Yarbrough attended the former Washington-Henry High School.

Veterans Honorary High School Diplomas recognize the life experiences of honorably discharged veterans who were unable to complete their high school education because of service in the armed forces during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Facing the mighty New England Patriots on the NFL’s biggest stage, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s decision to try a trick play _ the “Philly Special” _ on a fourth down late in the first half of Super Bowl 52 will be remembered as one of the gutsiest calls in sports history. Moreover, it helped the Eagles upset the Patriots 41-33 on Feb. 4, 2018 to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in one of the wildest games ever played. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s arrival has galvanized the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers are 5-2 since acquiring Fitzpatrick from Miami in mid-September, including a 17-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams that pushed their winning streak to four games. Fitzpatrick has four interceptions and a fumble recovery since making his debut in Week 3 against San Francisco. Fitzpatrick’s heady play is one of the reasons the Steelers have already created 26 turnovers, 11 more than they had in 2018. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 120 Detroit 114

Final Boston 116 Dallas 106

Final Memphis 113 San Antonio 109

Final Houston 122 New Orleans 116

Final Utah 122 Golden State 108

Final L.A. Clippers 98 Toronto 88

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Carolina 8 Ottawa 2

Final SO Arizona 4 Washington 3

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final OT Seattle 27 San Francisco 24

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Winthrop 61 (18)Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Oklahoma City at Indiana 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah 9 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida at Boston 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N-Y Rangers 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cent. Arkansas at (2)Duke 7 p.m.

Evansville at (1)Kentucky 7 p.m.

Missouri at (21)Xavier 7 p.m.

(22)Auburn at South Alabama 8 p.m.

North Dakota at (8)Gonzaga 9 p.m.

(13)Memphis at (14)Oregon 9 p.m.

Denver at (17)Utah St. 9 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at (20)Washington 9 p.m.

