UPDATE: All Lanes OPEN, Vehicle cleared

MONROE TWP – Around 3:30 pm it was reported that an overturned vehicle was impeding traffic and forced a lane closure on Route 15 Northbound near Line Road. That accident has been cleared and traffic is normal in the area.

During the accident, crews from Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam were on the scene. According to Hummels Wharf Fire-Rescue Facebook page, there are injuries, but that has not been confirmed by State Police or County Communications.

