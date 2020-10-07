Turbotville seeking possible police contract with Watsontown

TURBOTVILLE – In Turbotville, some frustrated citizens are concerned about reckless driving and speeding, and now the borough is seeking more police coverage.

According to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, Turbotville borough has been talking with Watsontown Police to help combat those issues. Turbotville is currently under Milton state police jurisdiction, which has limited manpower…That’s according to the Sun-Gazette, who spoke with Watsontown Police Chief Rod Witherite.

Witherite also indicated Delaware Township residents also have expressed interest in contracting Watsontown police coverage. Meanwhile, nearby McEwensville contracted with Watsontown police starting July 1 for similar reasons, according to the Sun-Gazette.