Turbotville mother charged for three-year-old’s drowning

TURBOTVILLE – A Turbotville woman is now being charged following her three-year-old son’s drowning death earlier this month. Milton state police say 23-year-old Brittney Bridges faces felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children. She was arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl Monday and sent to Northumberland County Jail on $125,000 bail.

We last told you the child died August 11 when he went to a neighbor’s pool to fill a toy, then fell into the pool and drowned. Troopers said at the time Bridges and her boyfriend were sleeping and the child walked out of the home.