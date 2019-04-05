Turbotville borough discussing police coverage from Watsontown

TURBOTVILLE – Come this fall, its possible Turbotville borough could have police coverage from Watsontown. Turbotville Borough Councilman Bob Lynn tells WKOK the matter was discussed during Wednesday’s borough council meeting.

Lynn says discussions about this possibility were triggered by resident’s requests for more police coverage for issues such as speeding, drugs, and parking. The borough currently has police coverage from Milton state police.

Lynn says troopers do a good job, but have limited assets. Lynn says borough budget discussions don’t begin until September, and talks with residents about police coverage will continue until then.

He says an estimated cost for Watsontown police coverage would be $20,000 per year. Lynn says state police coverage would be $17-18,000 per year, according to the governor’s budget proposal.

Lynn says the borough is also growing worried about a portion of Governor Wolf’s proposed budget calls for a tax on municipalities for state police coverage. Lynn says the borough may have to consider raising taxes for the first time in at least eight years.