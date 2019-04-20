Tumultuous weather caps a rainy week, but all roads are open

SUNBURY – The National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in The Valley. During the nighttime hours, we saw additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches in the Sunbury region.

Regional county 9-1-1 centers report no serious flooding, new road closures or power outages have been reported as of Saturday morning. AccuWeather says the worst of the precipitation has moved out of the area with a shower or two possible for Saturday and Sunday.

It was reported late in the day Friday that all the roads that were closed due to Monday’s storms were reopened. The final remaining roads were in Columbia County. PPL lists one remaining power outage in Columbia County.

You can see the full AccuWeather forecast at WKOK.com.

Today: a passing morning shower, then mostly sunny this afternoon; breezy. High 72. Tonight: some clouds with a passing shower; cooler. Low 48. Tomorrow: mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. High 64. Monday: beautiful with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 70. Tuesday: turning out cloudy and warm with a shower in places in the afternoon. High 77. Wednesday: a blend of sunshine and clouds. High 73.