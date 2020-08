SELINSGROVE – A popular Valley business known for their delicious pies will be closing its doors at the end of next month. On its Facebook page, Tudor House of Pies in Selinsgrove announced, ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’ the bakery will be permanently closing September 26.

Tudor House of Pies has prided itself with pies being made fresh, one at a time. Daniel Ross, known as ‘Dan the Pie Man’ has been the owner/baker since its opening.