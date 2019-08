PENNS CREEK – A group of tubers who were walking back in the dark, after floating down Penns Creek were rescued by volunteer fire crews after briefly getting lost.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the volunteers helped around 10 p.m. Thursday night in Centre Township, Snyder County.

No injuries were reported and numerous searchers and others say they were done at the scene by 2 a.m. Friday morning. Volunteer from West End, Mifflinburg, and Beaver Springs responded.