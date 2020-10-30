Trump threatened to withhold aid from Pa. as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surge

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — In a precarious position in the polls and with his focus fixed on the swing state of Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump has had no shortage of criticisms — many of them rooted in falsehoods — for Gov. Tom Wolf.

Most recently, at a campaign rally, Trump criticized Wolf for his coronavirus restrictions and implied he might withhold federal disaster aid in the future.

“I’ll remember it, Tom. I’m going to remember it, Tom,” Trump said before doing an impersonation of Wolf, holding his hand to his ear like a phone. “‘Hello, Mr. President, this is Governor Wolf. I need help. I need help.’ You know what, these people are bad.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., called the president’s comments outrageous. The governor’s press secretary said Trump was threatening everyone in the state. Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers largely kept quiet.

So how worried should Pennsylvania residents be about possible retribution?

The president’s statements aimed at Wolf are part of a pattern that politicizes the government’s disaster response, said Jeff Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University’s Earth Institute.

Earlier this month, shortly after the president wrote on Twitter that “California is going to hell. Vote Trump!”, his administration rejected a disaster declaration for the state’s wildfires. Less than two days later and facing criticism, Trump reversed course and approved California’s request, even before the state could go through the appeals process.

“This kind of signaling from the administration, whether or not it plays out in the actual implementation of assistance, erodes trust in the very systems that are designed to be there when people need it most,” Schlegelmilch said.

Pennsylvania receives tens of billions of dollars each year in federal funding, but most of that is driven by formulas and reimbursements set in law. But when disaster strikes, states often appeal to the federal government for more money, and the president has the power to approve or deny those requests.

If approved, the Federal Emergency Management Agency picks up at least 75% of the cost for disaster response like restoring roads, removing debris, providing shelter, and supplying food, water, and medical supplies.

“The president isn’t threatening the governor, he is threatening all citizens of the commonwealth by withholding federal aid,” said Lyndsay Kensinger, the governor’s spokesperson. “This type of behavior is amoral and unethical.”

Wolf is still waiting to hear whether Trump will approve another disaster declaration, which he requested on Oct. 5. in response to more than $27.6 million in estimated damage that Tropical Storm Isaias caused in Philadelphia, its suburbs, and a few other counties in the eastern part of the state.

Such requests can take weeks or even months to process.

The clash is the latest between the Democratic governor who won the state by 17 percentage points two years ago and the Republican president whose odds of re-election greatly rely on another victory in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s comments came three days after Pennsylvania set a new daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases, a record that was broken again on Tuesday. Hospitalizations in the state are also rising at their fastest pace in months, and officials are increasingly concerned about the extent of a “fall resurgence.”