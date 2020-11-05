Trump campaign wins in a Philadelphia court- but an appeal has been filed, too

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Trump campaign secured a win in a Philadelphia lower court Thursday morning. Poll watchers are now allowed to be within six feet of ballot counting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, rather than the previous 20-foot perimeter. The order went into effect at 10:30 a.m. but requires all poll watchers to abide by COVID-19 protocols.

A little after noon Thursday, the Philadelphia Board of Elections filed an emergency petition for an allowance of an appeal in Commonwealth Court. In their filing, they contend that the Court of Common Pleas was correct in allowing the larger perimeter so that counters can do their job and that the campaigns can see at that vantage point what is transpiring.

Several members of the Trump campaign marched into the center with the court order this morning. They filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania on Wednesday due to lack of “transparency” as votes were being counted. About 10,000 ballots are being counted every hour at the convention center.